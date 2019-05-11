About this strain
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Bingo Pajamas crosses Queen Kudra and Appalachia Green Man. This light and pleasant hybrid has notes of pear and apple that are accompanied by musky grapes and champagne. With a silly buzz, this welcoming and refreshing strain will leave you oozing with happiness so you can curl up with your favorite comedy movie, munchies in hand.
Bingo Pajamas effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
CommCan, Inc.
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.