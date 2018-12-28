Created by Archive Seed Bank, Biohazard is a cross between two legendary strains, Skunk Va Chemdog 91 and Do-Si-Dos, that results in potent, resinous buds deserving of their name. Buds grow dense with dark purple and green colors that are accented by rich orange hairs. The smell and flavor offer notes of incense, cookie dough, and diesel, a funk sure to fill up a room. The high is equally strong, making Biohazard an ideal strain for experienced users who want to challenge their tolerance.