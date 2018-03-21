About this strain
Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes.
Gilz Nilz effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
17% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CommCan, Inc.
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.