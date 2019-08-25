About this strain
From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.
Grape Vine effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
55% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CommCan, Inc.
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.