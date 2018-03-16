About this strain
Horace by Swamp Boys Seeds is a mixture of the renowned Banana OG crossed with SBS’s prized Nigerian sativa. This strain is known to produce massive, stalky plants with fat, trichome-laden colas over its long flowering cycle (70+ days). It has a distinct banana candy taste when combusted and a velvety smooth exhale. Horace is a light-devouring monster, but patient growers are rewarded with hearty plants with outstanding potency.
Horace effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
12% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CommCan, Inc.
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.