About this strain
Archive Seed Bank crossed Purple Urkle and Do-Si-Dos to get Moon Drops. The buds have purple and green hues that shine through a thick layer of trichomes. This new purple cultivar is as tasty as it is pretty, with a wine-grape aroma and slight notes of incense and sweet flowers.
Moon Drops effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CommCan, Inc.
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.