About this strain
The famous San Fernando Valley OG Kush (SFV OG) is crossed with Do-Si-Dos in this project by Archive Seed Bank. Do-Si-Dos brings vigor, structure, and trichome production, allowing Valley Vixen to rise to new heights. Expect golf-ball-sized Kush-like nuggets that offer a nice smooth Kush flavor profile that will put your head in the clouds.
Valley Vixen effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CommCan, Inc.
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.