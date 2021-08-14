About this product
The Commons Cannabis pre-roll pack comes with 21 "Commons" or pre-rolls. Filled with our finest bud sourced directly from organic non-GMO California flower. These strains are hand crafted to bring out the best flavors, effects, and terpene profiles.
London Pound Cake is one of best hybrid strain that contains a moderate amount of THC and CBD for a happy, euphoric, and uplifting experience. London Pound Cake's bouquet features a lemony sweet flavor profile that might just become your new favorite dessert.
Hybrid
21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack
.07 gram cigarette-style rolls
80mg Delta-8 & 240mg CBD per pre-roll
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
8% of people say it helps with cramps
Eye pressure
8% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
8% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
