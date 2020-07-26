About this product
The Commons Cannabis pre-roll pack comes with 21 "Commons" or pre-rolls. Filled with our finest bud sourced directly from organic non-GMO California flower. These strains are hand crafted to bring out the best flavors, effects, and terpene profiles.
Moon Rocks is a special hybrid strain that is high in THC and contains a fair amount CBD. That helps lift you off into space with out getting too lost out there. Moon Rock's bouquet features earthy, bright, and pleasantly tangy raspberry notes.
Hybrid
21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack
.07 gram cigarette-style rolls
80mg Delta-8 & 240mg CBD per pre-roll
About this strain
Bred by Anesia Seeds, Blackberry Moonrocks is a cross of a female Blue Moonrock and a male Blackberry Kush. This strain brings together two unique terpene profiles to create a lavender, blueberry, and blackberry profile with a light citrus zing. Blackberry Moonrock buds come dense with big sticky trichomes and offer up a calming high that will put you into a blissful mood for hours.
Blackberry Moonrocks effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
