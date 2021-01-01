About this product
This is for all you purists out there. Get any three pre-roll packs and prepare to get loud. Choose any 3 pre-rolls.
Hybrid & Indica
21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack
.07 gram cigarette-style rolls
80mg Delta-8 & 220mg CBD per pre-roll
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
