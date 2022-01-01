Ready-to-use Infinity™ disposable vapes offer a true to plant experience with premium,

strain-specific flavors and effects. Our premium oil formulations paired with high-quality all-in-one CCELL® hardware delivers a first-class vaping experience.



Easy To Use With Inhale Activation

Discreet & Portable Design



Cold Press oil is non-winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis oil. This process entails a minimally invasive technique that avoids the use of any aggressive solvents post processing clean up, the oils only touch CO2 during the extraction process. Using manual separations, we capture the best true to plant expression a vape oil can offer.