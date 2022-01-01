About this product
Ready-to-use Infinity™ disposable vapes offer a true to plant experience with premium,
strain-specific flavors and effects. Our premium oil formulations paired with high-quality all-in-one CCELL® hardware delivers a first-class vaping experience.
Easy To Use With Inhale Activation
Discreet & Portable Design
Cold Press oil is non-winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis oil. This process entails a minimally invasive technique that avoids the use of any aggressive solvents post processing clean up, the oils only touch CO2 during the extraction process. Using manual separations, we capture the best true to plant expression a vape oil can offer.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
