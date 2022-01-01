About this product
20 pack of natural peppermint flavored tablets with a break in half option for easy micro-dosing. Infused with our premium distillate with a refreshing taste. 5mg per piece for Recreational consumers (100mg per pack maximum); Massachusetts MMJ patients should be on the look-out for higher-dosages and larger pack sizes.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
