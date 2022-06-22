Test results vary batch by batch. Please call your dispensary to confirm results:



D9THC: 65.3%



D8THC: 0.3%



THCV: 0.5%



CBD: 0.5%



CBG: 2.2%



CBN: 0.7%



CBC: 0.1%



CBT: 0.6%



Additives and Ingredients:



Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 80.755%; 242.266mg



Myrcene Terpenes: 0.250%; 0.750mg



MCT Oil: 12.996; 38.989mg



Grape Flavoring: 5.998%; 17.995mg



Terpenes:



Pinene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



Camphene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



Myrcene: 0.140%; 0.420mg



Pinene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



a-Carene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



Terpinene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



Limonene: 0.030%; 0.090mg



b-Caryophyllene: 0.050%; 0.150mg



a-Humulene: 0.030%; 0.090mg



Nerolidol 2: 0.010%; 0.030mg



a-Bisabolol: 0.010%; 0.030mg



b-Ocimene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



Eucalyptol: 0.020%; 0.060mg



y-Terpinene: 0.020%; 0.060mg



This product contains MCT oil.



This product contains no PEG.



Atomizer coil materials:



NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided be the device’s manufacturer.