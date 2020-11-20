Introducing Cold Press - our full spectrum, never winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil. Cold Press is the best expression of the whole plant’s genetic profiles utilizing precision CO2 technology. Harvested directly from the tap, Cold Press is the perfect expression of the starting materials offering a full-spectrum product resulting in beautiful oils that never touch an aggressive solvent for refinement.



NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.