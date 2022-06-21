Our premium broad-spectrum distillate with our in-house CO2 extracted cannabis strain specific terpenes blended back in.



Approximate test results (testing varies batch by batch- please call your dispensary to confirm precise results):



D9THC: 73.0%



THCV: 0.9%



CBG: 2.1%



CBN: 1.6%



CBT: 0.8%



Additives and Ingredients:



Ethanol extracted cannabis distillate: 93.023%; 456.116mg



NF1 terpenes: 1.488%; 7.442mg



Blue Bull terpenes: 5.88%; 27.442mg



This product contains no PEG or MCT.



Atomizer coil materials:



NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.