About this product
Our premium broad-spectrum distillate with our in-house CO2 extracted cannabis strain specific terpenes blended back in.
Approximate test results (testing varies batch by batch- please call your dispensary to confirm precise results):
D9THC: 73.0%
THCV: 0.9%
CBG: 2.1%
CBN: 1.6%
CBT: 0.8%
Additives and Ingredients:
Ethanol extracted cannabis distillate: 93.023%; 456.116mg
NF1 terpenes: 1.488%; 7.442mg
Blue Bull terpenes: 5.88%; 27.442mg
This product contains no PEG or MCT.
Atomizer coil materials:
NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.
Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.
Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
