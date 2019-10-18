Our Crumble is true to the consistency expected from more seasoned concentrate enthusiasts- a dry cannabis concentrate that is powdery and crumbles easily. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower or in a portable vaporizer coil device.



THCA: 79.7%

D9THC: 5.9%

THCVA: 0.5%

CBDA: 0.2%

CBGA: 1.0%

CBG: 0.3%

CBN: 0.2%

CBCA: 0.4%