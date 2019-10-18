About this product
Our Crumble is true to the consistency expected from more seasoned concentrate enthusiasts- a dry cannabis concentrate that is powdery and crumbles easily. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower or in a portable vaporizer coil device.
THCA: 79.7%
D9THC: 5.9%
THCVA: 0.5%
CBDA: 0.2%
CBGA: 1.0%
CBG: 0.3%
CBN: 0.2%
CBCA: 0.4%
About this strain
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.
Orange Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
87% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
