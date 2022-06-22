Test results vary batch to batch. Please call your dispensary to confirm:



D9THC: 64.5%



THCV: 0.8%



CBD: 0.2%



CBG: 2.2%



CBN: 0.5%



CBT: 0.4%



Additives and Ingredients:



Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 80.75% / 403.798mg



Myrcene Terpenes: 0.25% / 1.249mg



MCT Oil: 12.994% / 64.968mg



Vanilla Flavoring: 1.349% / 6.747mg



Bavarian Cream Flavoring: 2.009% / 10.045mg



Peach Flavoring: 2.639% / 13.193mg



Terpenes:



a-Pinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



Camphene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



b-Myrcene: 0.14% / 0.7mg



b-Pinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



d3-Carene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



a-Terpinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



Ocimene: 0.01% / 0.05mg



d-Limonene: 0.03% / 0.15mg



b-Ocimene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



Eucalyptol: 0.02% / 0.1mg



y-Terpinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



Terpinolene: 0.02% / 0.1mg



Linalool: 0.04% / 0.2mg



Isopulegol: 0.02% / 0.1mg



Nerolidol 1: 0.01% / 0.05mg



PEG & MCT: This product was not manufactured with Polyethylene Gycol. Contains Medium Chain Triglycerides.



This product contains MCT oil.



Atomizer coil materials:



﻿NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided be the device’s manufacturer.