Test results vary batch by batch. Please call your dispensary to confirm:
Test Results:
D9THC: 77.5%
THCV: 0.7%
CBG: 2.0%
CBN: 0.7%
Additives & Ingredients:
Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 84% / 420MG
MCT Oil: 11.8% / 59mg
Strawberry Lemonade Flavoring: 4.2% / 21mg
Terpenes:
a-Pinene: 0.0142% / 0.142mg
b-Pinene: 0.0303% / 0.303mg
Limonene: 0.1624% / 1.624mg
Terpinolene: 0.310% / 0.310mg
Linalool: 0.1964% / 1.964mg
Caryophyllene: 0.0778% / 0.778mg
PEG & MCT: This product was not manufactured with Polyethylene Gycol. Contains Medium Chain Triglycerides. This product contains MCT oil.
Atomizer coil materials: NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.
Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.
Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided be the device’s manufacturer.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
