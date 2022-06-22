Test results vary batch by batch. Please call your dispensary to confirm:



Test Results:



D9THC: 77.5%



THCV: 0.7%



CBG: 2.0%



CBN: 0.7%



Additives & Ingredients:



Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 84% / 420MG



MCT Oil: 11.8% / 59mg



Strawberry Lemonade Flavoring: 4.2% / 21mg



Terpenes:



a-Pinene: 0.0142% / 0.142mg



b-Pinene: 0.0303% / 0.303mg



Limonene: 0.1624% / 1.624mg



Terpinolene: 0.310% / 0.310mg



Linalool: 0.1964% / 1.964mg



Caryophyllene: 0.0778% / 0.778mg



PEG & MCT: This product was not manufactured with Polyethylene Gycol. Contains Medium Chain Triglycerides. This product contains MCT oil.



Atomizer coil materials: NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided be the device’s manufacturer.