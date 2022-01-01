About this product
Our Crumble is true to the consistency expected from more seasoned concentrate enthusiasts- a dry cannabis concentrate that is powdery and crumbles easily. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower or in a portable vaporizer coil device.
THCA: 76.8%
D9THC: 6.1%
THCVA: 0.5%
CBDA: 0.1%
CBGA: 0.9%
CBG: 0.3%
CBCA: 0.5%
Source material cultivated by Ermont, Inc.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
