Test results vary batch by batch. Please call your dispensary to confirm:
D9THC: 64.5%
THCV: 0.8%
CBD: 0.2%
CBG: 2.2%
CBN: 0.5%
CBT: 0.4%
Additives and Ingredients:
Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 80.75% / 403.798mg
Myrcene Terpenes: 0.25% / 1.249mg
MCT Oil: 12.994% / 64.968mg
Vanilla Flavoring: 1.349% / 6.747mg
Bavarian Cream Flavoring: 2.009% / 10.045mg
Peach Flavoring: 2.639% / 13.193mg
Terpenes:
a-Pinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
Camphene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
b-Myrcene: 0.14% / 0.7mg
b-Pinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
d3-Carene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
a-Terpinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
Ocimene: 0.01% / 0.05mg
d-Limonene: 0.03% / 0.15mg
b-Ocimene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
Eucalyptol: 0.02% / 0.1mg
y-Terpinene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
Terpinolene: 0.02% / 0.1mg
Linalool: 0.04% / 0.2mg
Isopulegol: 0.02% / 0.1mg
Nerolidol 1: 0.01% / 0.05mg
PEG & MCT: This product was not manufactured with Polyethylene Gycol. Contains Medium Chain Triglycerides.
This product contains MCT oil.
Atomizer coil materials:
NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.
Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.
Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided be the device’s manufacturer.
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
