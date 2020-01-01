 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Complete Wellness

Complete Wellness produces cannabis-based health and wellness products serving patients in compliance with CA Prop 215, SB 420 Sections 11362.5 & 11362.7 of HSC. The products that we have developed contain the highest grade concentrates and extracts whose entire life cycle from strain selection and cultivation to processing and manufacturing was done using natural, organic, pesticide and hormone free nutrients, and purified Ph balanced water. Our extracts use only the highest of food grade, and vegetable-based products to deliver a product that is organic, non-GMO, pure and free of materials that can cause harmful side effects.