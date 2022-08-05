About this product
Whether it's for refilling vape cartridges or directly dabbing from the syringe, these borosilicate dispensers are the perfect universal method for utilizing refined cannabinoids. Includes blunt tip needle for refilling, as well as assembly & heating instructions.
About this brand
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.