Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN