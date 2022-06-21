Cherry Blizzard x Riff Tree



Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.™ (CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co.™ (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.