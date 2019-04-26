About this strain
26 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
7% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN