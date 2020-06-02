About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
