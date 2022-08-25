London Pound Mints, created by crossing London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11, hits just as hard as the namesake suggests. If you are looking for a deep, potent indica experience, lose yourself in some London Pound Mints and enjoy top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as you sink into your cozy couch at the end of a long day. Don’t be surprised as your eyes get heavy and a blanket of calm drapes over you. Let go and savor the unique flavor profile as your tastebuds are alerted to sweet, floral, berry notes that give way to the full-bodied earthy spice with each and every hit.