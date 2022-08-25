About this product
London Pound Mints, created by crossing London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11, hits just as hard as the namesake suggests. If you are looking for a deep, potent indica experience, lose yourself in some London Pound Mints and enjoy top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as you sink into your cozy couch at the end of a long day. Don’t be surprised as your eyes get heavy and a blanket of calm drapes over you. Let go and savor the unique flavor profile as your tastebuds are alerted to sweet, floral, berry notes that give way to the full-bodied earthy spice with each and every hit.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
