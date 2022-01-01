About this product
M.A.C. Stomper, bred by Capulator, is an indica leaning hybrid strain that is a product of cross between MAC #1 or Miracle Alien Cookies #1 and Grape Stomper OG. This cross produced a medium stretching plant that produces densely packed buds covered in resinous trichome glands, taking after its parent, MAC #1. The frosted bud sites along with the flavor of grape and citrus with a touch of lavender from the linalool terpene gives it this brilliant bouquet of floral and fruit.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
