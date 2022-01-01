M.A.C. Stomper, bred by Capulator, is an indica leaning hybrid strain that is a product of cross between MAC #1 or Miracle Alien Cookies #1 and Grape Stomper OG. This cross produced a medium stretching plant that produces densely packed buds covered in resinous trichome glands, taking after its parent, MAC #1. The frosted bud sites along with the flavor of grape and citrus with a touch of lavender from the linalool terpene gives it this brilliant bouquet of floral and fruit.