Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
