Spritzer is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Runtz X (Grape Pie X Miracle Alien Cookies) strains. Looking for a great-tasting hybrid to get you moving on your to-do list without any anxiety to speak of? Spritzer is totally made for you. This bud packs a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with hints of fresh flowers and a touch of black pepper upon exhale. The aroma is sweet and fruity with a pungent earthy overtone that's accented by punches of savory gas and black pepper as the nugs are burned away.