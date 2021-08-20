Concrete Jungle 2G Live Resin - GUMMIEZ (Sativa) - 78.95%
The California legacy breeders at Compound Genetics have done it again with Gummiez. This balanced cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Peach Ringz is the definition of loud. Its dense buds have that same sheen of bright, sugar-crusted candy, with vibrant shades of green and purple. The terps waft right out of the bag, with strong tropical fruit notes and a heavy diesel kick that translate to a strong candy flavor cut with an earthy base note. Gummiez brings on a childhood glee after smoking, in addition to that pleasant Cookies tingle without knocking you out.
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.