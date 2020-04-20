Concrete Jungle .5g Pre-Roll 10 Packs - PINK RUNTZ (Hybrid) - 25.01%
About this product
Our pre-rolls are made with high-quality cannabis flower – never trim. Experience the full effects of each strain, readily available in packs of (10).
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
About this strain
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
Pink Runtz effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.