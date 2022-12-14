About this product
Concrete Jungle Cured Resin - HORCHATA (Hybrid) - 72.3%
Our pre-rolls are made with high-quality cannabis flower – never trim. Experience the full effects of each strain, readily available in packs of (10).
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
About this brand
Concrete Jungle Extracts
SMALL BATCH | PREMIUM EXTRACTS | PORTLAND, OR
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.
State License(s)
060-1006785273F
10047196AA8