Lemon Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lost Coast OG and California Sour. Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Sour Diesel is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Sour Diesel effects make them feel energetic, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Sour Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Lemon Sour Diesel features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, citrus, and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Sour Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.