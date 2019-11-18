Loading…
by Constellation Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

Rainmaker effects

22 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Constellation Cannabis
Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.