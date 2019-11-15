Loading…
Wonka Bars THCA Extract 1g

by Constellation Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Wonka Bars, also known as "Wonka Bar," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from a clever cross between Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Mint Chocolate Chip. The effects of Wonka Bars are energizing, making this an ideal strain for any wake and bake session. Consumers say Wonka Bars makes them feel giggly, mentally stimulated, and motivated to be social or perform creative tasks. The flavor is tasty, with a sweet and skunky theme backed up by earthy undertones. Wonka Bars is 22% THC and best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Wonka Bars dominant terpene is Myrcene, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, depression, and stress. The average cost of one gram of Wonka Bars ranges from $12-$18. According to growers, this strain flowers into beautiful dark purple and orange nugs with thick trichomes. Wonka Bars will grow medium-tall and produce heavy yields that will please any grower. Since its inception, new variations of Wonka Bars have emerged, including Wonka Bars #13. This strain was originally bred by Exotix Genetix.

Wonka Bars effects

Happy
Uplifted
Giggly
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Anxious
Anxiety
Depression
Stress
About this brand

Logo for the brand Constellation Cannabis
Constellation Cannabis
Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.