Lions Mane is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain originally bred by Lemonnade. This strain has a spicy, sour, and earthy aroma. The flavour is sour and smooth upon inhale with hints of chamomile. You can identify this strain by its various shades of forest green with a golden layer of trichomes.
From our humble beginnings in a San Francisco Sunset District garage, we have always been dedicated to premium genetics that look, smell, and taste like nothing else. Cookies has strived towards a singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products at the highest quality standards. Cookies is curated for the connoisseur.