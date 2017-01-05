Cookies
Georgia Pine
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Georgia Pine effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Lack of appetite
44% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
