ORIGINAL BREEDER: Cookies x Seed Junky Genetics

AROMA: Blueberry pancakes

FLAVOR: Buttery sweet berries

EXPERIENCE: Relaxed happy head high



Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.



Only available in NJ