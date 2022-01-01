When you want to deliver CBD oil directly to an affected area on your skin, we have the 200mg CBD lotion you need. Designed to support your health and wellness, it’s the perfect way to get a safe and effective dose of the highest-quality CBD oil combined with the moisturizing effects of a premium lotion. Whether you are dealing with pain, acne, or a painful and irritating skin condition, our lotion offers the lab-verified concentration of CBD you’ve been looking for.