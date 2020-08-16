About this strain
From Pacific Northwest Roots, Alion crosses Alien Kush and Blue Dream. Alien Kush descends from recent landrace strain Alien Technology from Afghanistan, while Blue Dream is a tried-and-true energetic crowd-pleaser from California. Both parents play into creating a strain with a high that’s euphoric and invigorating. Buds are green with some light purple tints and it smells like sweet blueberries with hints of pine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!