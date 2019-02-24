Core Concentrate
Amherst Sour Diesel Wax 0.5g
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Fresh, flash-frozen flower passed through a butane filtration, with the end result being in many consistencies - wax, shatter, sugar-like, etc. This concentrate is Amherst Sour Diesel Wax.
Amherst Sour Diesel effects
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
17% of people say it helps with add/adhd
