Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Light Saber Shatter

by Core Concentrate
Product rating:

About this product

88.0% THC 0.2% CBD Shatter Consistency (.5g)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Core Concentrate
Core Concentrate
Shop products
CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke.

CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.