Our Tierra Grow 2x1g Pre-rolls are a two pack of full
gram, strain* specific joints.
Perfect for on the go, each
pack comes ready to go, with
matches and a match striker.
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
