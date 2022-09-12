Budder/ Batter is well known for its high terpene content, smooth consistency, and high potency. It is named after its soft, buttery, cake batter like appearance; this concentrate can vary between dry and wet consistency depending on the starting material used. Both fresh frozen and cured cannabis buds can achieve the desired texture. Budder primarily uses cured cannabis buds as its starting material, while Batter is mostly fresh frozen.

Comes in 5 different strains (Bruce Breath, Gelato #3, Pineapple Express, Animal Coma, Moose and Lobsta)