Budder/ Batter is well known for its high terpene content, smooth consistency, and high potency. It is named after its soft, buttery, cake batter like appearance; this concentrate can vary between dry and wet consistency depending on the starting material used. Both fresh frozen and cured cannabis buds can achieve the desired texture. Budder primarily uses cured cannabis buds as its starting material, while Batter is mostly fresh frozen.
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
