Cherry Pie is equal parts indica and sativa. This hybrid has robust sweet, earthy, and sour notes that leave your taste buds wanting more. Warning may induce creative spark or pure happiness. In order to provide the best vaping experience possible, we include a pod-compatible battery so the consumer can readily and easily enjoy the Core Cloud Pod.
Kits include; pod-compatible battery, one gram pod, charger.
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
