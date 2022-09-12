About this product
Crumble is the driest consistency, sometimes also referred to as Honeycomb. Focusing on potency, Crumble still has the strain’s smell and flavor characteristics. Crumble is ideal for a new concentrate consumer. It can be sprinkled in a joint or on top of a bowl; but is most popularly consumed by dabbing.
One flavor (Bruce Banner)
About this brand
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
