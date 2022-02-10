Full Spectrum Distillate Oil not only has ∆9 THC but other beneficial cannabinoids naturally present in cannabis. Our distillate is made with such high potency material, that our refining process does not strip all the additional cannabinoids present, giving you a full spectrum distillate oil.



We only use Grade A trim, shake, or bud that is free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.



- 1-gram, glass syringe with steel plunger

- Single source, all made from Tierra Grow flower

- High in THC, 85%+

- Comes in 6 different strains (Blue Cookies, ATF, Moose and Lobsta, Northern Skunk, Pineapple express, Wedding Cake)