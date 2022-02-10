About this product
Full Spectrum Distillate Oil not only has ∆9 THC but other beneficial cannabinoids naturally present in cannabis. Our distillate is made with such high potency material, that our refining process does not strip all the additional cannabinoids present, giving you a full spectrum distillate oil.
We only use Grade A trim, shake, or bud that is free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
- 1-gram, glass syringe with steel plunger
- Single source, all made from Tierra Grow flower
- High in THC, 85%+
- Comes in 6 different strains (Blue Cookies, ATF, Moose and Lobsta, Northern Skunk, Pineapple express, Wedding Cake)
About this brand
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
