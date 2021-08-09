About this product
Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert.
Strain: Sativa
Smell: A strong citrus aroma, with notes of mango, pine and pepper blending into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose
Effect: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace
Kits include; pod-compatible battery, one gram pod, charger
About this brand
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
